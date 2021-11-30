Ph D conferred on Shrikant Jogdand
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 30, 2021 07:10 PM2021-11-30T19:10:01+5:302021-11-30T19:10:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 30: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D on Shrikant Sakharam Jogdand. He submitted his ...
Aurangabad, Nov 30:
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D on Shrikant Sakharam Jogdand. He submitted his thesis titled 'A Study of Business Strategy and Service Management of Selected Star Hotels in Marathwada Region' under the guidance of Dr D B Borade.
Shrikant is the head of the Spiritual Tourism Department of the Central Committee of All India Warkari Mandal and president of Arjuna Foundation.Open in app