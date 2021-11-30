Ph D conferred on Shrikant Jogdand

Aurangabad, Nov 30:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D on Shrikant Sakharam Jogdand. He submitted his thesis titled 'A Study of Business Strategy and Service Management of Selected Star Hotels in Marathwada Region' under the guidance of Dr D B Borade.

Shrikant is the head of the Spiritual Tourism Department of the Central Committee of All India Warkari Mandal and president of Arjuna Foundation.