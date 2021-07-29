Ph D conferred on Sojwal Jain

Aurangabad, July 29:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) hasconferred Ph D upon Sojwal Dhanyakumar Jain in Education.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Marathwadyatil Sahittik Shikshakancha Shaishanik Yogadanacha Chikitsak Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr Kalpana Belokar, research guide, Department of Education, Government College of Education, Ambejogai.

He is a programme officer at Samgra Shiksha Department of Zilla Parishad.