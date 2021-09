Ph D conferred on Subhash Jogdande

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Subhash Kisan Jogdande in Library and Information Science.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Knowledge Management Research: A Scientometric Study (2001-2015)’ under the guidance of Dr Shashank Sonawne, research guide, Department of Library and Information Science, Bamu.