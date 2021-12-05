Ph D conferred on Tanaji in English

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Tanaji Ramesh Dabhade in English.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Race Ethnicity and Gender: A Study in the Fiction of Gloria Naylor and Flora Nwapa’ under the guidance of Dr Vaishali Pradhan, research guide and principal of Milind College of Arts.