Ph D conferred on Tanaji in English

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 5, 2021 06:25 PM2021-12-05T18:25:01+5:302021-12-05T18:25:01+5:30

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Tanaji Ramesh Dabhade in English.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Race Ethnicity and Gender: A Study in the Fiction of Gloria Naylor and Flora Nwapa’ under the guidance of Dr Vaishali Pradhan, research guide and principal of Milind College of Arts.

Tags :BamuBamuAurangabadPhBabasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada UniversityPower of hydrogenMilind College of Arts