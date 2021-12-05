Ph D conferred on Tanaji in English
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 5, 2021 06:25 PM2021-12-05T18:25:01+5:302021-12-05T18:25:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 5:
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Tanaji Ramesh Dabhade in English.
He submitted his thesis titled 'Race Ethnicity and Gender: A Study in the Fiction of Gloria Naylor and Flora Nwapa' under the guidance of Dr Vaishali Pradhan, research guide and principal of Milind College of Arts.