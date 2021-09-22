Ph D guide demands money, foreign student complains to VC

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

An international student made a complaint with the vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) on Tuesday about demanding money and harassment by his Ph D research guide.

In the complaint, Mohammed Abdullah Almasuodi, a Yemeni researcher, stated that his research guide Dr Geeta Patil, the head of the Department of English, demanded money before submission of the final thesis.’

The student has been doing the research under guidance for the past five years.

“I have prepared my final thesis of Ph D to complete it as early as possible. There is unrest in my country, and my financial condition was affected badly. The guide has sought money to sign the final thesis. I need to complete the research before my visa expires,” he said.

The international student requested the VC to change his guide and save him from harassment.

“My family lives in a village near an area of ongoing clashes in Yemen. Hence, I must get my PhD degree as soon as possible to go back to Yemen and take my family to any safe spot. If I didn't submit my thesis, the tuition fees would be increased,” he added.