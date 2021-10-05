Ph D presentation schedule for ‘Pharmacy’ announced

Aurangabad, Oct 5:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) announced the schedule of the presentation of the third phase on Tuesday.

The students who wish to do Ph D research in Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemical will have to give a presentation before the Research and Recognition Committee (RRC) of the respective subject between 11 October and 13.

The first 40 candidates on the list will be called on October 11 for the presentation to be held from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Those candidates whose names are between 41 to 80 on the list will remain present before the RRC on October 12. The remaining candidates will have to give a presentation on October 13 at the same timing.

It may be noted that the presentation of 11 subjects was conducted in the first phase while candidates of three subjects started giving a presentation from October 4 and will continue up to October 7 in the second phase.