Pharmacist is an important part of the society

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

A pharmacist is an important component of the health system and his work and contribution touches every section of the society, said joint commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Sanjay Kale. He was speaking at a programme organised recently by the Aurangabad Zilla Chemist and Druggist Association on the world Pharmacist Day at Aushadhi Bhavan. The members were given pharmacist's oath on the occasion.

Speaking further Kale said. pharmacists should always keep their knowledge up to date while working in the pharmacy sector and use that knowledge for the betterment of the society. Assistant commissioner Milind Kaleshwarkar, association Marathwada president Chandrashekhar Gade, secretary Vinod Lohade, Vijay Nandapurkar, Dilip Thole, Jayant Devlankar, pharmacists and others were present.