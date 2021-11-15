Pharmacy College teachers get Australian innovation patent

Auragabad, Nov 15:

Australian innovation patent has recently been granted to two teachers of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy last week. Associate Professor Dr Mirza Shahed Baig and Assistant Professor of Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry Mohammad Imran Anees submitted their innovation titled as Quantitative Trait Loci Analysis for Assessing Ragi's Blast Resistance Using Machine Learning Technique”.

The term of the grant is of eight years from November 10 2021. The college already has 11 patents to its credit and this one adds one more to its research strength. Incharge Principal of the college Dr Abubakar Salam Bawazir and staff members congratulated both the inventors for their achievement.