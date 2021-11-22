Pharmacy students ends life; Youth, a resident of Mayurnagar, hangs self a day ahead of exams

Aurangabad, Nov 22: A 19-year-old youth, Vaibhav Rajendra Phapale (Mayurnagar, Hudco), committed suicide by hanging himself with the help of a nylon rope in his house a day ahead of examination, at 4 am on Monday.

According to police, Vaibhav was studying in one of the pharmacy colleges in city. His father is in Nigeria for service so he was living with mother and sister. The two had gone to attend a marriage ceremony with their house owner on Sunday. They returned home late and thought that Vaibhav might by studying so did not disturb him. However, mother found the lights in the room on early this evening, so she pushed the door only to find Vaibhav hanging. He was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital where doctors checked and declared him dead on arrival. A case of accidental death was registered with the Cidco police station and API A R Irak in on the case.