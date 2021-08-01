Phulambri tehsil becomes corona free

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

The Phulambri tehsil is now completely free from Covid-19 as there are no new patients and the number of those undergoing treatment has come down to zero. This has been made possible by the tireless efforts of the health department.

The first corona-infected patient was found Phulambri on June 11, 2020. Since then the infection continued to grow. By December 2020, 517 corona patients had been diagnosed. In the second wave, between January and March, 527 corona patients were found and from April to July, 763 corona cases were detected. This was the highest number of patients found till date. Tehsil administration, health department, Anganwadi workers, Asha workers, teachers conducted health survey of 1.67 lakh citizens in the last one year and also made people aware about the precautions to be taken for keeping covid at bay. Also, tests conducted at the rural hospital and primary health center help find patients and prevented others from getting infected. Corona vaccination also helped to get rid of covid. Giving more information, Dr Prasanna Bhale, tehsil health officer said, Phulambri tehsil is now completely Covid-free. Covid tests will continue, which could lead to the detection of infected patients. Citizens need to take care for the next few months.

Total number of corona infected patients in the tehsil - 1778

Total number of discharged patients - 1684

Number of patients died due to covid - 94

Corona tests in the tehsil till now - 31958

First dose of corona vaccine - 32207

Citizens given second dose - 9628

Total number of vaccinated citizens - 41835