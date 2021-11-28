Phule's thoughts, books still inspire society

Aurangabad, Nov 28:

Noted scholar Satish Bansode said that thoughts and books of Mahatma Phule are still relevant and inspiring today to show society path of social awareness, reforms and change.

He was speaking in a programme organised jointly by Satyashodhak Vidyarthi Sanghatana (SVS) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University's Mahatma Phule Study Center in memory of Mahatma Phule on Sunday.

Dr Smita Awachar presided over the programme while study centre director Dr Veena Humbe were seated on the dais. Earlier, Amol Kharat, SVS State President made introductory remarks.

Satish Bansode said that society should adopt Phule's revolutionary and reforming thoughts which are in our interest. “Mahatma Phule laid the foundation of women’s education. He (Phule) not only strived for equal education for all human beings, but, he also demonstrated this through his actions,” he added. Dr Veena Humbe, Dr Smita Awchar also spoke. The SVS felicitated meritorious students of BAMU by giving away books. Nilkant Kedarkunthekar conducted the proceedings while Deepak Pagare proposed a vote of thanks.