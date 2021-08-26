Pillion rider lady dies in accident, husband injured

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

A pillion rider lady going on a motorcycle with her husband died while undergoing treatment after a dash to the motorcycle by a speeding Hyva truck near FDC Chowk in Waluj MIDC area on Thursday afternoon.

According to the details, Changdev Kashinath Tribhuvan (45, Cidco, Waluj Mahanagar - 1) and his wife Sangeeta Changdev Tribhuvan (41) were going on the motorcycle (MH 20 CE 3142) in a bank. The Bandhan Bank in the Waluj MIDC area had sanctioned a loan for Sangeeta Tribhuvan and the couple was going to the bank to withdrew the loan amount. At around 3.15, a speeding Hyva truck (MH 20 EG 9701) dashed their motorcycle from behind. Both of them severe injured and were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Sangeeta died while being treated and Changdev is being treated presently. The Hyva driver after the accident fled from the scene. A case has been registered at the Waluj MIDC police station.