Pilot project in Aurangabad soon- Dr Anbalgan

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

Efforts are being made at all levels to bring new industries to Aurangabad and a pilot project would soon come up in industrial sector, said MIDC chief executive officer Dr P Anbalagan. He was speaking in a meeting organised at the Chikalthana office of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) recently. The officials discussed various issues in the industrial sector.

At the beginning, Massia president Narayan Pawar briefed the officials on the work of Massia, new building and the problems of the entrepreneurs. He said that the building will be used to facilitate the work of start-ups, skill development projects, training centres for ITI and diploma holders, engineering graduates, entrepreneurship development and promotion of women entrepreneurs. Issues of the repair of the internal roads in Chikalthana industrial area, resolving pending issues of the industrialists outside the jurisdiction of Waluj MIDC, construction of the convention centre and bringing a pilot project to the DMIC. Dr Anbalgab said that the Shendra and Bidkin are important for the district. Entrepreneurs should expand their projects in these industrial areas. He also promised to take a decision on internal roads in Chikalthana industrial area soon. MIDC deputy CEO Sanjay Katkar, regional officer Rajesh Joshi, chief engineer S A Darade, executive engineer Rameshchandra Giri, Massia vice presidents Kiran Jagtap, Anil Patil, Gajanan Deshmukh, Chetan Raut, Kamlakar Patil and others were present.