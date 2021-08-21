PIs of various police stations transferred

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

The commissioner of police, Dr Nikhil Gupta, issued the orders for the transfer of the police inspectors of the various police station in the jurisdiction of the Aurangabad police commissionerate on Friday. However, some transferees are happy while other are unhappy over the new posting. All the transferees accepted the new charge on Saturday.

PI of the Waluj police station Sandeep Gurme has been transferred to the Waluj MIDC police station. The PIs of the Cidco and City Chowk police station have been interchanged while Cantonment and Mukundwadi police station are also interchanged.

Harsul police station in-charge is transferred to Waluj police station. Vedantnagar chief has been shifted to security branch, Osmanpura chief to the application inquiry branch. MIDC Waluj’s PI Prashant Potdar is the new Begumpura station in charge.

The Cantonment traffic branch’s Dilip Gangurde is the Pundliknagar police station chief now. Cyber police station PI Geeta Bagwade has been made the in-charge of Osmanpura police station. Kranti Chowk’s second PI, Amol Devkar, is the chief of Harsul station. Brahma Giri of the state Special Investigation Department (SID) has become the second PI of the Mukundwadi station.

In all, 13 inspectors have been reshuffled, of which four including Sandeep Gurme, Rameshwar Rodge, Manoj Pagare and Ashok Giri have completed their assigned tenure. Similarly, Dilip Tare, Amol Devkar, and Prashant Potdar have been transferred due to administrative reasons. Sambhaji Pawar, Sachin Sanap, Sachin Ingole, Sharad Ingle, Dilip Gangurde, and Geeta Bagwade did not complete their tenure, but still, they have been transferred.

After the transfers of the PIs, now, everyone is waiting for the transfers of the assistant police inspectors (API) and police sub-inspectors (PSI). The orders in this regard are likely to be issued soon.