Plastic awareness activity at Chaitanya Valley

Aurangabad, Oct 11: As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Chaitanya Valley International School, Karmad collaborated with CIPET: CSTS, Aurangabad for a drawing and essay competition on Awareness for single use plastic. Shridhar Kulkarni from CIPET presented a PPT on awareness about the harmful effects of plastic on the environment. Later, an essay writing and drawing competition on the topics like plastic waste management, single use plastic ban and harmful effects of single use plastics was organized for the students of Grade 5 to 9. Vice-principal Pradnya Koranne, co-odinator Poonam Rani, Gajanan Rasve and Anil Jadhav coordinated to make the event a success. CIPET authorities were thanked for their guidance.