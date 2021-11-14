PM Awas Yojna hampers in city

Aurangabad, Nov 14:

Prime minister Awas Yojna has hampered in the city for the past five years due to lack of land. Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had received more than 50,000 applications for the scheme five years back. However, the scheme could not be started as the administration has not received the land to implement it. People are now questioning whether the scheme will ever start in the city.

The corporation had given the reason of lack of land for not implementing the scheme. Around 46 hectares government land is available at Karodi, 250 acres at Teesgaon Shivar and around 100 acres at Chikalthana. After conducting a survey, the then municipal commissioner stated the land at Teesgaon can be utilized for implementing the PM Awas Scheme on which 35,000 houses can be constructed and a locality of around 2 lakh population can be established, he opined. Later, this land was reserved for Safari Park.

Moreover, there is no full time officer to implement this scheme and hence the scheme was hampered. A few months back, AMC administrator Astik Kumar Pandey reviewed the scheme. Around 52,000 applications for PM Awas Yojna are pending and no decision has been taken on it yet. AMC has not taken serious efforts to search a land for the scheme. After knowing these facts, Pandey has started the search for the land now to implement this ambitious scheme of the union government.