PM inaugurates oxygen manufacturing plants

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated oxygen manufacturing plants across the country in an online ceremony. It also included the oxygen plants set up at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and District Civil Hospital (DCH) constructed from the PM Cares fund, informed civil surgeon Dr Pradip Kulkarni.

At a function held at AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, PM Modi inaugurated the oxygen manufacturing plants set up in 35 states and union territories through a online ceremony. The district hospital received an online link this morning for the event. Dr Kulkarni and other officials were present. An oxygen manufacturing plant has been set up from the PM cares fund in the space adjacent to the CVTS department of the GMCH. The project produces 205 cylinders of oxygen in 24 hours. The GMCH officials were also present for the inauguration program aid acting dean Dr Varsha Rotte.