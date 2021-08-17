Podar International Beed celebrates Independence Day

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

Podar International School, Beed proudly celebrated the 75th Independence Day online this year. The whole event was conducted with a limited gathering on the school premises and it was live streamed on the school's YouTube Channel.

Principal Dr Pratiksha Johri hoisted the flag. Students showcased their patriotism on the virtual platform, with a medley of patriotic songs, speeches, skits and dances from the safety of their homes. Taking the e-media route, they set an example that no kind of obstacle could stop them from paying tributes to their nation. The synchronised display by students despite being in different homes was noteworthy.

Teachers, who have completed five years of their service with Podar, were honored with loyalty certificates. Also, three students of the school of grade X 2020 batch, Sneha Shinde, Shruti Vir and Ritwik Mule, who got Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Outstanding Student of the Year Award, were honoured.

The digital expression, in no way, lessened the fervour of patriotism, said Dr Johri. Vice-principal and coordinators were present.