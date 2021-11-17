Police detain absconding Covid patient

Aurangabad, Nov 17:

An incident of admitting two dummy patients in place of Covid-19 positive patients at Meltron Covid Centre run by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation came to light on Tuesday.

Vedantnagar police detained absconding patient Gaurav Govind Kathar (Mhada Colony, Bansilalnagar) and handed him over to MIDC Cidco police.

Vedantnagar Police Station police inspector Sachin Sanap sent a team comprising PSI Sudhakar Patil, head constable Shivraj Birare and Balasaheb Owandkar to Kathar’s house.

Police learnt that he was not at home. The team detained him from Meltron Covid Centre premises and handed over to MIDC Cidco Police Station for further action. Police have launched a search for Gagan Pagare (Osmanpura), the second absconding Covid-19 patient.