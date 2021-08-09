Police detains health assistant involved in black marketing of Covid-19 vaccine

- Illegal vaccination to workers

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

Sensation prevailed after an incident of black marketing the Covid-19 vaccine by a health assistant in Sajapur village (in Waluj Mahanagar) came to light today at 11.30 am. The Waluj MIDC police busted the racket by raiding a house, where the vaccine was being given to the workers, on payment of Rs 300 each. The police have detained a health assistant (arogya sevak) Ganesh Ramdas Durole, who is posted at Ranjangaon Shenpunji's sub-centre of Jikthan Primary Health Centre, and seized two vials of vaccine from his possession. Meanwhile, the police have also detained his colleague Syed Amjad Syed Ahmed (of Jikthan PHC) for the investigation.

It so happened that Ranjangaon Shenpunji's Shiv Sena activist, Nikhil Kolekar, came to know about the ongoing vaccination in one house at Sajapur. He intimated the party superiors and the media persons. Acting upon the information, the police inspector Madhukar Sawant deployed a team comprising PSI Rahul Nirval, head constables Wagh and Naik along with 'panch' to Sajapur. As per schedule, the accused Durole entered the house with a bag to give vaccine today at 11.30 am. While the vaccination was underway, the cops raided and detained him and seized vials of vaccine

from his possession.

During the investigation, Durole informed the police that he used to collect Rs 300 each in advance from the contractor to administer the vaccine. He also informed that he has taken the vials from a health assistant Syed Amjad Syed Ahmed (of Jikthan PHC). Later on, the police also detained Syed Amjad for investigation.

Boxxxxxxxxxxxxx

The vaccination was underway in one room of the housed-owned by Sajapur's Syed Iliyas Laddu. Prior to the arrival of Durole, few workers were already waiting in the room for the vaccine. Durole prepared the list and started to give the vaccine accordingly. The police raided the house and detained Durole after he had administered the vaccine illegally to 5-6 workers. The cops seized the injection box, needles, vials of vaccine etc. Durole was doing this in greed of getting advanced money from the contractor. It may be noted that 10 persons are vaccinated in one vial. Hence, as per schedule, Durole, has planned to give vaccines to 20 persons.

Meanwhile, the efforts to contact the medical officer (Gangapur tehsil) Dr Vivek Kamble and medical officer of Jikthan PHC Dr Bawiskar, proved futile as they were not available to comment on the incident.

Boxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Minister orders probe into the matter

Meanwhile, the minister of public health Rajesh Tope has ordered a probe into alleged black marketing of the vaccines being done at a Government vaccination centre in Aurangabad. Speaking to the media in Jalna on Monday, Tope said that he had received complaints that vaccines allotted to the Government centres were sold in the black market. He has ordered the district health officer of Aurangabad to conduct an enquiry of the allegations and submit a report. Strict action would be taken against those responsible for wrong-doing.