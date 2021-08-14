Police detect Panipat connection in looting of Maliwada petrol-pump

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

The rural police have sent a squad to Panipat (Haryana), to arrest the two accused wanted in the looting of Harsh petrol-pump staff for Rs 1.26 lakh, during broad daylight at Maliwada, on Thursday. The cops also learnt that the duo halted during the night in one lodging hotel, situated in front of Central Bus Stand, on the eve of the incident.

It is learnt that two thieves looted a youth in Nanded at knife-point and fled away by snatching his motorcycle. Later on, these thieves threatened the hotel staff with a sharp-edged weapon and pistol in Badnapur (Jalna) fled away with cash and liquor bottles, both valuing Rs 68,000. The duo then halted in the city hotel and before proceeding towards Ahmednagar, they looted Harsh Petrol Pump at Maliwada on the edge of pistol and knife. They fled away on the bike via Limbe Jalgaon. The police took the incident as a challenge and geared up. During the investigation, the cops procured identity proof submitted in the city hotel. As per the Aadhar Card, the names of the accused are Mandeep Surjeet Singh and Jobin Preet Singh (both residents of Mankabipura in district Panipat - Haryana state).

Meanwhile, the police have circulated their information on social media and appealed to the citizens to share their information, if they come across the persons seen in CCTV footage photos. The police while going through the CCTV footage of a toll plaza, got confirmed that the accused ran away in the direction of Ahmednagar via Limbe Jalgaon. Further investigation is on.