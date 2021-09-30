Police dogs imparted online training due to Covid

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

The schools and colleges are closed in the state due to the Covid crisis. On similar grounds, the dog training centre in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters at Pune has been closed. Moreover, the police dogs from the various districts in the state are being imparted training through an online system. Hence, a seperate dog training centre should be established Aurangabad too, opined the police officers.

Dog squad is available in the police force in each district. The dogs are trained to identify and search drugs, explosives and even to chase the criminals. The dogs of good breeds are included in the force at the age of 2 to 3 months. Later, they are imparted training for six to nine months at the dog training centre at Shivajinagar, Pune. The dogs and their handlers are provided training here. However, the centre is not operated due to the Covid crisis.

In the district, the dog squads are available under the jurisdiction of the police commissionerate, Aurangabad rural police and Government Railway Police. Presently, the dogs are being provided online training, and the trainers have to train the dog accordingly after watching the training videos sent on a daily basis. Hence, the officers opined that there should be a dog training centre in the city.