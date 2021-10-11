Police form special squad comprising four officers to crack murder mystery

Aurangabad, Oct 11:

The commissioner of police (CP) Nikhil Gupta has constituted a special squad comprising four officers to solve the mystery of Dr Rajan Shinde's brutal murder that had taken place in the city's one of the high profile locality. The CP reached the spot and had camped at the site for four long hours. He had a detailed interaction with family members. The forensic experts and dog squad were pressed. They searched every corner of the house. The CCTV cameras installed by the neighbour was also reviewed. The whole proceedings were underway in presence of the CP.

The murder, however, created a sensation amongst the police administration as one murder had already taken place on Bajrang Chowk on Sunday night. Besides, the tight police bandobast was deployed in the city to maintain the law and order situation as the bandh was called on Monday by Maha Vikas Aghadi. As a result, the senior police officials including the CP, DCP Girhe, deputy commissioner (crime branch) Aparna Gite, ACP Vishal Dhume, PI Avinash Aghav, ACP Nishikant Bhujbal, Mukundwadi police station PI Brahma Giri, MIDC Cidco police station's PI Pravin Pote and many PSIs along with their teams were present at the spot. The technical aspects were checked thoroughly. Dr Rajan's both the vehicles, house and the periphery were inspected minutely. The dog squad was pressed. The police also collected information about the Shinde family and their relatives from the retired police officer and other personnel staying in the locality. After four hours, the CP left the spot by giving necessary instructions to the senior officers. The post mortem was performed

in-camera at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Family on the radar!

According to police, " The deceased's family comprising wife, two children and parents were present in the house. All the doors of Dr Rajan's house were closed from inside. Not a single item or article is stolen. Besides, no efforts to forcibly opening the door latches are seen. On seeing Dr Rajan lying in the pool of blood, the family did not immediately inform the police. Prior to the arrival of the police, the blood on the floor in the drawing room's hall was cleaned up. No footprints of outsiders were spotted in the house. Police also underlined that the sole mark of one person between the hall and one room has been spotted. Hence the police are investigating to find out whether the family's internal dispute has led to the incident or any family member is involved in the crime?

Meanwhile, a four-member squad lead by the crime branch inspector Avinash Aghav has been formed. It comprises of API (Economic Offence Wing) Ajabsingh Jarwal, PI (crime branch) Dutta Shelke and PSI (Cyber Cell) Rahul Chavan.

The commissioner of police (CP) Nikhil Gupta said, " The spot inspection has been done minutely. It seems that the incident has not been done with an intention of theft. The information about the personal and public life of the deceased has been gathered. Nobody has been detained so far. However, to explore various angles of the crime, a team has been constituted under the leadership of crime branch inspector Avinash Aghav. The police will reach the accused and solve the murder mystery soon."