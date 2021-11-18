Police handover stolen valuables worth Rs 4.22L to owner

Aurangabad, Nov 18:

Two thieves burgled the house of Ayub Dabir Khan, a resident of Indiranagar, Baijipura. The Jinsi police investigated and handed over cash and valuables amounting to Rs 4.22 lakh seized from the accused to the owner.

PI Vyankat Kendre after the permission of the court handed over the valuables to Ayub Khan. Khan’s house was burgled between December 24, 2020, and January 11, 2021.

During the investigation, it was found that Syed Sameer Syed Shaukat (Gulli No. 31, Indiranagar, Baijipura) along with a minor had stolen the valuables.

After the arrest of the accused, the police seized valuables worth Rs 4.22 lakh from them. Recently, PI Kendre handed over the valuables including gold chain, necklace, two bangles, Titan watch and Rs 8,000 cash to Khan in presence of others as per directives of the court.