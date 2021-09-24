Police intensify investigation in suspicious death of 18 years old girl

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

An 18 years old girl, Radha Kailas Jarwal (18) died in suspicious circumstances in the Takliwadi area (Gangapur tehsil) near Daulatabad on Monday night. Her family members, without informing the police, buried her in the farm.

When the Daulatabad police received information about it, they took the family members in their custody for inquiry. On Thursday morning, the police excavated the body of the deceased Radha in the presence of Gangapur nayab tehsildar Avinash Ankush, talathi Ganesh Lone, Vishwanath Nagurde and sent for postmortem at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). PI Rajashree Aade, police team and Forensic department officers were present. The police have intensified the investigation.

According to the details, on Monday morning, Radha had quarreled with her mother. In the evening, when her father came home, her mother told him about it. In a fit of rage, the former severely beat his daughter. Radha then ran towards the farm and jumped in the well. Her father, Kailas Jarwal, and others ran after her. They took the body out of the well and buried her in the farm without informing the police. On Tuesday morning, the villagers got a hint of the incident, and the Police Patil Udaysingh Jarwal informed the Daulatabad police about it. Meanwhile, the reason for death mentioned in the postmortem report was due to drowning. A case of accidental death has been registered while the police are further investigating the case.