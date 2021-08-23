Police nab hardcore criminal while cracking bicycle theft case

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

Jinsi police have arrested a hardcore criminal wanted by various police stations in the city and seized an expensive stolen bicycle along with two motorcycles and two AC units from his possession. It so happened that the police was investigating the theft of an expensive 21-gear bicycle stolen on August 20 evening. The accused has been identified as Syed Hanif alias Syed Habib (resident of Sharif Colony).

According to the complaint, a 13-year-old son of Syed Ali Safdar Syed Hanif (46, resident of Heenanagar) had gone to meet his grandfather Shahenshah Ali staying in Younus Colony, near Motiwala Function Hall, on August 20 evening. He had parked the bicycle outside the house and was shocked to see it missing when he came outside the house at 6.30 pm to go to his home. The family searched for the exclusive bicycle in the vicinity but was in vain.

Later on, the victim boy's father lodged the complaint with the Jinsi police station on August 21. During the investigation, the police station's PSI (Special Branch) Sarwar Shaikh came to know that the bicycle has been lifted by Habib. The cops geared up and arrested him from the Katkat Gate area. During the investigation, the accused confessed to lifting the bicycle.

During the search of his house, the cops seized the stolen bicycle and the above-mentioned vehicles and AC units, all valuing Rs 1 lakh). The numbers of vehicles are MH20 CG 9929 (moped) and MH18 AK 6927 (Splendour). It is learnt that Habib is wanted by many police stations in robbery, house-breaking thefts, mobile thefts etc cases. The action was taken by PI Vyankat Kendre, PSI Sarwar Shaikh and a team comprising ASI Sampat Rathod, Hakim Shaikh, Sunil Jadhav, Santosh Bamnat and Zafar Pathan.