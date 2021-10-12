Police nab one; seizes doping materials

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

The City Chowk police squad has arrested a youth illegally selling sedatives and syrup (doping materials) causing harm to the human body and dumbness at Vishwasnagar in Labour Colony, on Monday night.

It so happened that the assistant police inspector (API) Syed Mohsin Ali was patrolling with his team on Monday night. He got a tip of the illegally selling of doping material. He informed the police inspector Ashok Giri and with the police inspector (II) Ashok Bhandare conducted a raid and seized 61 bottles (of syrups) and 12 strips of sedatives. The drug inspector J D Jadhav, accompanying the squad, asked the accused to produce purchase bills and doctor's prescriptions of the sedatives and syrups. The accused could not produce the trade license as well. Hence the police team arrested Arbaz alias Guddu Gani Deshmukh (27) and the case has been registered with the City Chowk police station.

The action taken team also comprise of police personnel Vilas Kale, Sanjay Nand, Sanjeev Tayade, Shaikh Gaffar, Rohidas Khairnar, Deshraj More, Majid Patel and Ashawati Badekar. PSI Kalyan Chabukswar is investigating the case.