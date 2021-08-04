Police nab thieves involved in temple theft

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

The MIDC Waluj police on Wednesday nabbed three suspects involved in stealing a motorcycle and theft in a temple in Waluj industrial area. The suspects confessed to committing thefts in two places and goods worth Rs 24,000 were seized from the possession of the accused.

According to police, motorcycle of Shubham Dnyaneshwar Bagul (MH-20-CX-2068) was stolen from Bajajnagar on Monday night. Similarly, thieves broke into the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Kamlapur and stole crown, lamp and other material on the same night. Keeper of the temple Ankush Autade registered a complaint in the MIDC police station. On Tuesday, the Waluj police station PI Madhukar Sawant received information that suspects involving in the thefts are going to arrive at Kamgaar Chowk. The police set a trap in the evening. The suspects arrived triple seat on a stolen motorcycle. The police immediately arrested Ajay Gajanan Dhoke (20, Kamalapur), Anil Gautam Mhaske (30, Wadgaon), Rahul Shivprasad Singh (22, Bajajnagar). A police team searched the suspect's bag and found the goods stolen from the temple. During interrogation, the accused committed to the crime. Team of PSI Gautam Wavle, assistant PSI Kayyum Pathan, Prakash Gakwad, Nawab Shaikh, Sanjay Bankar and Sachin Navrange took part in the action.