Police nab third woman in purchase of minors for begging; PCR till Sept 7

Aurangabad, Sept 4:

In connection with a sensational child trafficking case, Mukundwadi police have arrested an agent Nanda Devidas Udawant (38) from Deulgaon Mahi village (in Deulgaon Raja tehsil of Buldhana district). Earlier, the police had arrested Janabai Jadhav (mother) and Savita Pagare (daughter), of Ramnagar, for illegally purchasing two minors for begging, on September 2. The judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) S S Manjrekar has awarded police custody remand to all three women till September 7.

It may be noted that a social worker Devraj Nathaji Veer (of Sanjaynagar-Mukundwadi) has lodged a complaint in connection with a case of beating a minor child. Mukundwadi police filed an offence and arrested Janabai and Savita.

During the investigation, the mother and daughter informed the police that one Suresh Lakhole would use to visit a lady staying in their rented house. Lakhole informed them about Nanda as she deals in selling of minor age children. Hence, with the help of Nanda, they purchased one minor from Akola for Rs 55,000 some 8-10 months ago. Nanda took a commission of Rs 5,000 against the deal from them.

Accordingly, the police station's PSI Shrikant Bharate and his team comprising Narsingh Pawar, Vithal Shingade and Jyoti Borde with the help of Deulgaon Mahi's PSI Akhil Kazi and Raju More arrested Nanda.

The police learnt that Janabai and Savita lied to the couple of Akola saying that their son has died during the Covid pandemic. Hence to have a legal heir they are purchasing their son. It is learnt that the connection of the crime is extended till Madhya Pradesh as Lakhole stays in MP. Meanwhile, the police has hinted at arresting the parents of the minor boy from Akola, soon.