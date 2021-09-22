Police raid gambling den at Kunwarphalli but find nothing

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

The City Chowk police, based on a tip-off that around 40 people are gambling, raided a house at Kunwarphalli at around 4 am on Monday. However, they have to return back claiming that they did not find anything there.

After the bandobast for around 16 hours on Sunday for the Ganesh immersion, the City Chowk police received the information that the bigwigs in the city were gambling in a house at Kunwarphalli. Accordingly, PSI Rohit Gangurde and his team surrounded the house and entered the house. The police did not have any idea that who were inside. It was said that some politicians, businessmen and other influential persons were inside, and they started pressurizing the police, but the police did not listen to them.

Later, it is said that the issue was settled, and the police claimed that they did not find anything during the raid. In the morning, the news spread like a forest fire. There were rumors that the police settled the issue after a monetary transaction.

Meanwhile, City Chowk police station PI Ashok Giri said that the team led by PSI Gangurde raided the house at Kunwarphalli but did not find anything there. A panchnama was done in the presence of two witnesses and noted in the police dairy as well, he said.