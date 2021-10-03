Police raid on Nisarg Hotel in Pundliknagar

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

The crime branch police arrested the owner of Nisarg Hotel in Pundliknagar area for serving liquor without a permit, along with ten customers on Saturday night.

Crime branch API Manoj Shinde and his team, while patrolling on Saturday night, received the information that liquor is being served illegally in Nirsarg Hotel. The team raided the hotel and arrested the owner Rohit Ashok Bangar along with customers Manoj Ramnayan Maurya (Mukundnagar), Rakesh Ramlakhan Jaiswal (Rajnagar), Santosh Kisan Pawar (Sonegaon, Nanded), Shahuba Sonaji Gaikwad (Jatwada Road), Amol Prabhakar Deshmukh, Siddharth Babasaheb Wadmare, Satish Manohar Aher and Deepak Shankar Parerao (New Hanumannagar) and Amit Kisan Joshi (Dishanagari).

The police action was executed by API Shinde, ASI Habib Shaikh, Ramakant Patare, constables Rajendra Salunke, Anand Wahul, Vitthal Sure, Vijay Nikam and others.