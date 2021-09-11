Police seek Cowin App information

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

The incident of issuing certificates to the 16 residents without taking Covid vaccines came to the fore in the city two weeks back. In this regard, the police have sought information about the Cowin App from the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The corporation has written a letter to the state government for providing the information. The information will be given to the police as soon as it is received, informed the AMC medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.

The vaccination website was hacked, and the names of 16 persons were included in it at the AMC DKMM College vaccination centre on August 29. The inquiry in this matter was conducted through a committee including three medical officers. A case in this regard has been registered at the Begumpura police station. The police have not sought information about the Cowin App, and it will be provided after receiving it from the state government, Dr Mandlecha said.

The report of the committee has been sent to the state government, and a recommendation has been made that the help of the cyber police should be taken to trace the culprits. Accordingly, a case will be lodged in the cyber police station soon, the sources said.