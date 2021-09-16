Police serve notice to MKM

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

Police served a notice to Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) office-bearers who declared that they would show black flags to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the city on September 17 to draw his attention towards their different demands.

CM Thackeray will arrive here on Friday to attend Marathwada Muktisangram Din ceremony. Many demands of the community have been pending for the past many years. The Government had assured the community members of fulfilling the demands in one month.

It has been three months since the assurance was given. MKM threatened to block CM’s convoy two days before in a press conference.

City police served the notice to MKM coordinators stating that they should present their demands in a proper way.

“There is Covid situation in the country and different provisions of Disaster Management Act are in force. No act should be done, through which, the pandemic virus may spread or norms are flouted. Strict action would be taken if agitation is staged even after this,” it was mentioned in the notice.