Police to install 200 CCTVs in Jalna: IG Prasanna, senior IPS officer says 1000 more cameras are needed, seeks people’s cooperation in tackling crimes

Aurangabad, DEC 10: Special Inspector General of Police (IG, Auranagabad range K M Mallikarjuna Prasanna has urged people to cooperate with the police in strengthening the police force and tackling crimes. Prasanna, who is in Jalna near here for routine inspection, was interacting with traders and prominent people at police complex on Friday. Superintendent of police (SP) Vinayak Deshmukh, additional SP Vikrant Deshmukh and sub-divisional police officer Neeraj Rajguru were present.The IG said, “Due to increasing population and economic transactions, the crimes are on the rise and police have to work with limited resources. The district has only 1500 police personnel. Despite the shortage of resources, we provide services to the people.”

“We need manpower and infrastructure for new police stations in the district, we would submit proposals to the government in this regard,’’ he added.

The IG asked people to pursue the police proposals with the public representatives to get them approved. Commenting on the rising cases of robbing traders, the IG asked traders to install CCTV cameras in their shops and outside. He said the police would install 200 CCTV cameras and 1000 more cameras are needed. The police receive a great help in detection of crimes because of CCTV cameras. He said there are increasing cases of robbing while delivering money to banks and homes. Traders should use the agency for transporting money so that their money would be safe. About traffic problems in the town, he said shop owners should leave space for parking.

At the outset, the IG listened to grievances and problems of people. Traders showered praise on police for effectively tackling crimes in the district. Prominent among those present were industrialist Ghanshyam Goyal, president Vyapari Mahasangh Satish Panch, Iqbal Pasha, Ankush Raut, Vinit Sahani, Dr Kailash Sachdev, Champalal Bhagat, Iliyas Lakhara, Shahab Alam Khan, and others.