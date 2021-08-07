Police to patrol even during day

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

Considering the increased incidents of chain snatching and house burgling in the past fortnight, the commissioner of police, Dr Nikhil Gupta, has ordered to increase police patrolling in the city even during day time along during night. DCPs, ACPs, PIs and other police officers are on the road to restrict criminal activities.

In this initiative, five suspects were arrested in the Satara and City Chowk areas on Friday night. The incidents of chain snatching, motorcycle thefts, and house burgling are on the rise. Chain snatching cases were reported in the past three consecutive days. In the backdrop of a chain snatching in the Cidco area, CP Dr Gupta himself went to the Cidco police station and directed the officers regarding the line of investigation. Moreover, the patrolling has also increased in day and night. On Saturday, police were seen at the chowks and important points in the city. On Friday night, suspects Sanket Sominath Ingle (Mukundwadi) and Piyush Mahadu Lahane (Sutgirni) were found in suspicious condition, and the police nabbed them after a short chase.

Similarly, Mandar Laxmikant Deshpande and Rohit Ramakant Dhawale (Both Beed By-pass road) were arrested in the same area. The City Chowk police arrested Taha Salim Qureshi (Qaisar Colony) at Nawabpura at night.

The police have started an awareness drive by announcing on loudspeaker to the residents to remain alert due to the increased incidents of chain snatching and co-operate the police by informing the police about the incident immediately. The drive is being implemented under the guidance of DCP Nikesh Khatmode Patil.

Meanwhile, a house burgling case was reported at Fazalpura on August 5, between 2 pm and 8 pm. According to the details, thieves entered the house of Kishor Kisan Khajekar (Fazalpura, Harshnagar) and took away valuables worth Rs 1,56,924. A case was registered at the City Chowk police station on Friday.