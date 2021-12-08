Police trace thieves stealing jewellery worth Rs 36.5L

Aurangabad, Dec 8:

The Aurangabad rural police have succeeded in tracing a gang of thieves stealing jewellery amounting Rs 36.5 lakh from a Mangal Karyalaya on Beed By-pass road.

After arresting the accused a team of a PSI and five policemen left for Wada village in Madhya Pradesh where the jewellery have been hidden, informed the sources. The villagers of Wada are known for their involvement in criminal activities.

Three thieves stole jewellery amounting Rs 36.50 lakh from a Mangal Karyalaya on Monday at around 10 pm. A minor boy was caught in the CCTV cameras of the Karyalaya while running with the bag containing jewellery. This gang included two more persons and they were caught while parking a car in the parking lot. The Aurangabad rural police traced the minor boy, he is a native of Wada village in Madhya Pradesh. The other two are also from the same village. The police with the help of the Madhya Pradesh police arrested the accused and are trying to seize the stolen jewellery.

The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Nimit Goyal and additional SP Dr Pawan Bansod by local crime branch PI Santosh Khelmalas, Chikalthana police station PI Devidas Gat, PSI Ashok Ragade and others.

It is the third incident of theft from a marriage ceremony in Aurangabad in the past fortnight. Similarly, incidents were also reported from Mira Bhayandar, Shirdi and other cities in the state. It has been unveiled that these thefts are done by the criminals from Wada village in Rajwada district of Madhya Pradesh. There are more than 25 gangs of thieves active from this village, the sources said.