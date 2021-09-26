Policies are framed to keep farmers poor

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

Policies are framed by the law makers to keep the farmers poor and benefit certain people. Farmers think that they are benefiting by the policy, but in reality, they face loss. The death of farmers was the policy of the politicians, said senior writer Sheshrao Mohite.

He was speaking in a seminar held at the Sant Janabai Vyaspeeth on the topic 'Today's farmers are betrayed by politicians' in the afternoon session in the 41st Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan organized by Lok Samvad Foundation.

The seminar was attended by Rajkumar Tandge (Jamb Samarth), Balaji Madan Ingle (Umarga), Kedar Kalwane (Kalamb), Narayan Shinde (Nanded) and Kailas Tawar (Aurangabad). Speaking on the occasion Kalwane said, banks lend at 6 per cent interest for car loans, but the same rate for tractors is 14 per cent. This was all due to the policy of the political leaders. Tangde said, there is chaos everywhere. We farmers are just throwing stones in the dark. The law seems to be in the interest of the farmers, but in reality the benefit belongs to others. Ingle said, so far there have been many agitations of farmers. We need to find out what we got from this movement. There seems to be no way forward for the farmers. Therefore, policy makers should change their plans. Tawar presented the statistics of how the farmers have been robbed by the politicians in the last 75 years. There have been thousands of cases of corruption, in which politicians do not utter a word, he added.

Farmers are robbed by all

A farmer is the only person who is robbed by all. Animals destroy farm produce. Traders loot farmers by lowering prices. Politicians devise worthless policies. Narayan Shinde, a farmer from Nanded, said, "Everyone is constantly looting the farmers as the administration is supporting them."