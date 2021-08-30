Politics being played on Mandirs reopening

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

Leaders of ruling and opposition parties are seen playing politics against each other on the point of reopening Mandirs and crowding places at a time when the Central and State Governments are urging people to avoid the crowd during festival season.

Shiv Sena took out ‘Kawadyatra’ from Harsul to Khadkeshwar on Sunday and performed ‘Abhishek’ of Lord Mahadev while BJP did ‘Shankhnaad’ in front of Gajanan Maharaj Mandir on Monday, demanding to reopen mandirs for all.

BJP leaders alleged that there is a different law for ruling party leaders and the general public, and this was seen over reopening mandirs.

Clarifying this, MLC Ambadas Danve said that ‘Kawadyatra’ was taken out with a few devotees while ‘Abhishek’ was performed at Khadkeshwar Mandir with just four persons.

BJP leaders demanded that the State Government not play with the public's emotions and reopen religious places. Raising slogans against the Government, they tried to enter the Mandir.

Police thwarted their attempt of entry. The agitators performed ‘Maha Aarti’ at the entrance of the religious place.

BJP State unit president Basavraj Mangrule, its secretary Pravin Ghuge, Marathwada organisational secretary Bhaurao Deshmukh, Sanjay Joshi from Adhyatmik Aghadi, Rajesh Mehta, Raju Shinde, Shivaji Dandge, Laxmikant Thete, Ajay Shinde and others participated in the agitation.

BJP State unit general secretary MLA Atul Save said that Mandirs are open in all parts of the country.

“The State Government gave permission for opening liquor shops while Mandirs are still closed. All devotees would enter Mandirs if the decision to reopen Mandirs was not taken until Shri Ganesh Utsav. Only Mandirs are closed while other religious places are opened. We will not tolerate this,” he added.

Sanjay Kenekar said that they would stage aggressive agitation with devotees henceforth for reopening Mandirs.