Polytechnic admissions date extended for 2nd time

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) extended the last date of registration for post-SSC Polytechnic courses up to August 13 for the second time.

It may be noted that online registration of application and uploading required documents for admissions to first-year diploma courses in Engineering and Technology began on June 30 and its last date was July 23. The date of registration was extended first time up to August 6.

The second extension was given up to August 13. Aspirants can confirm their application form and get verified their documents through e-scrutiny or physical scrutiny mode up to Friday. The provisional merit will be displayed on August 17. They can submit a grievance, if any, between August 18 to 21. The final merit list will be released on August 23.

Meanwhile, the date was also extended for the post-HSC polytechnic courses up to August 13. The DTE appealed to all the students to take note of the date extension.

The schedule for confirmation of the options form for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be announced soon.