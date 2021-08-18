Polytechnic registration date extended

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) extended the online registration date for the post-SSC diploma polytechnic course up to August 20.

The last date of documents verification and confirmation of application is also August 20.

The confirmation of the application is mandatory for the first year full-time courses in Government, aided and unaided polytechnics.

The provisional merit list will be displayed on August 23 while aspirants can submit a grievance if any about the list between August 24 and 26. The final merit list will be released on August 28.

Candidates can verify their documents in e-scrutiny mode or in person.

Those who have opted for physical scrutiny Mode can avail of the online facility which is available at Facilitation Centre (FC), free of cost for submission, scanning and uploading documents and confirmation of application form.

They will have to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Government of Maharashtra from time to time. The list of FCs available on the website remains open during the schedule between 10.30 am to 5.30 pm and is available on the DTE portal.