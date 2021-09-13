Pools of rainwater on concrete roads posing inconvenience to citizens

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

The recent downpour in the city played havoc in the lives of the citizens. Nowadays, the standing pools of rainwater, formed on cement concrete roads, are posing inconvenience to the vehicle riders and pedestrians. An air of disappointment prevails amongst the citizens as the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other government agencies, took no efforts to dispose of this rainwater.

It may be noted that the corporators from the ruling parties as well as of the opposition parties constructed many cement concrete roads (white topping) in the last 10 years. The politicians were hoping that the people would get happy and give a chance to serve them by electing in the next five-year term.

Earlier, the state government granted Rs 24 crore to AMC for the concretisation of important roads in the city. Later on, Rs 100 crore was released to cement roads. One and a half years ago, the government also approved road works valuing Rs 152 crore. These roads are being constructed by AMC, MSRDC and MIDC. Apart from it, the AMC also spent crores of rupees for constructing concrete roads in 115 wards of the city in the last decade. However, the AMC and other agencies were least bothered that if the height of roads is increased the rainwater will enter into the houses of people nearby it or standing pools of water will be formed (with no way to release it) on roads.

The clogging of water on roads could be seen at many places in the Cidco N-4 sector. The pools of water are existing for the past many days. The people (vehicle owners and pedestrians) are forced to pass through these pools of water. Meanwhile, these standing pools of rainwater are emerging as breeding points for mosquitos.