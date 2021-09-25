Possible third wave, IMA should cooperate

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Aurangabad branch should cooperate with the municipal corporation even in the possible third wave of corona, requested municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha. IMA indicated its readiness to cooperate with the health department.

The meeting was held at IMA Hall recently as per the instructions of municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey. The meeting was chaired by IMA president Dr Santosh Ranjalkar and secretary Dr Yashwant Gade. Mandlecha noted that in the first, second wave of corona, all the private doctors in the city, including the IMA, helped the health department. The health department has started preparations for a possible third wave, which requires the cooperation of the IMA. Physicians association, anesthesiologists, pediatricians, ICU workers and general practitioners should cooperate. The doctors of the association agreed to provide free services in the hospitals of the municipal corporation. Dr Satyanarayana Somani, Dr Anupam Takalkar, Dr Ujwala Dahiphale, Dr Harmeet Singh Bindra and others were present.