Poster-making competition at Chaitanya Valley

Aurangabad, Sept 1: Chaitanya Valley International School organized a poster-making competition under ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ special events series, recently. The theme was ‘Our Freedom Fighters.’

Principal Dr Sheetal said the objective of the 75 weeks long celebrations under ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ was to familiarize the young generation about the ideals of freedom and to remember the contribution of national heroes in the freedom struggle.

The pictures depicted by the students showed that they are aware of the struggle of the freedom fighters and understood value of freedom. Students also paid homage to the martyrs through their posters. Some even reflected the lives of the soldier’s families.