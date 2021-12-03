Power disruption hits water supply of 35 wards

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

The water supply of many areas from various Cidco and Hudco sectors have been delayed due to disruption in power supply by MSEDCL to undertake its routine repair and maintenance works today. As a result, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), was unable to supply water to many areas of Cidco-Hudco (around 35 wards) during the morning hours. The supply got delayed by 5-7 hours, said the AMC acting executive engineer Kiran Dhande.

The power supply of areas where the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) of Cidco N-5 and N-7 sectors are situated got stopped on Friday at 10 am and revived at 3 pm. Hence the water supply to the localities dependent on these ESRs could not be made in the morning. We tried to restore the situation by supplying water to areas scheduled to receive water in taps during the afternoon, said Dhande.

Meanwhile, the power supply of Jubilee Park ESR was also closed for two hours. Accordingly, the water supply to the surrounding localities got delayed by a couple of hours. Hence, localities from 35 wards, dependent upon Cidco N-5, N-7 and Jubilee Park ESRs were affected and were supplied water during late evening hours, it is learnt.