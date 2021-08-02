Power disruptions irk residents

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

The frequent power disruptions in various localities, including Accountants Colony, Mhasobanagar, Safalyanagar and others in Jalgaon Tee-point area on August 1 night irked the residents. The residents faced power failures, supply with low and high pressure between 9.30 pm and 11 pm. Several home appliances, including TV, refrigerator, motors, and others were damaged. Even the street lights were not working, and the residents had to face the blackout throughout the area.