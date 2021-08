Prabhakar Deshmukh passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 9: Senior citizen Prabhakar Deshmukh (73, Sumangal Vihar, Garkheda) died of old age here today. Deshmukh, who hailed from Patoda in Beed district, is survived by three sons and extended family. Last rites were performed on him at Pratapnagar crematorium. He was the father of Parag Deshmukh.