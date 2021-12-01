Praghag structure draft will be presented by Sunday

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

In the backdrop of the upcoming elections, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is preparing a draft of the new prabhag structure. A transparent draft will be presented to the state election commission by Sunday, claimed AMC administrator Astik Kumar Pandey, while speaking to the newsmen on Wednesday.

The upcoming corporation elections will be held as per the multiple members' system. Accordingly, the existing number of 115 corporators will increase to 126. Hence, there is a severe challenge before AMC to formulate 126 wards in the existing 115 wards. The area of the wards will have to be decreased and new wards will be established. Hence, the prabhag system draft needs very minute supervision. The last date to submit the draft was November 18 but it was extended till November 26 and now to December 5.

Pandey said, the election commission has granted the time limit till December 5 for submission of the draft and it will be submitted by the given period. As the number of corporators has increased, the number of wards was also increased.

The commission has directed that the borders of the wards should be natural and accordingly, the draft is being prepared. If the commission suggests any changes, it will be accepted. The draft will be submitted on Saturday as December 5 is Sunday.