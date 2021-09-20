Pregnant women, lactating mothers, teachers hesitating to take vaccine!

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

The state's health department has landed into confusion over poor response to vaccination drive in the district. Earlier, there was a shortage of vaccines and people were rushing for vaccination in large numbers. Now, the vaccine is available in adequate stock, but people are hesitating or least enthusiastic about taking the vaccine. The hesitation is mostly amongst the pregnant women, lactating mothers and teachers from various parts of the district.

There are 13,799 pregnant mothers and lactating mothers from the district are registered with the health department. Of them, only 155 had taken the vaccine (1.20 per cent). It is also reported that 4,316 teachers had not taken the vaccine, so far.

Considering the teachers as frontline workers, the education department was told to complete 100 per cent vaccination before September 5. Despite this, 3,465 teachers from primary schools, 109 from secondary schools and 742 teachers and non-teaching staff from higher secondary schools have not taken their vaccines. The jurisdiction of the office of the deputy director (education) comprises five districts and Aurangabad is lagging behind in vaccination. The classes from Standard Five to 12 have been started in villages that are free from Covid-19 in the district. The orders and reminders from health and education sections are served to the teachers, but they had not come forward to take the vaccine. On other hand, the vaccination percentage in pregnant women and lactating mothers is also poor due to absence of the awareness. Meanwhile, there are citizens who are enthusiastic about taking the second dose, but due to the compulsion of 84 days gap, they are helpless.

The district health officer (DHO) Dr Sudhakar Shelke said," The health department has done the registration of pregnant women and lactating mothers through Anganwadi sevikas since July 17. The vaccination drive was started for them, but the response is poor. To some extent, the health department also falls short in creating awareness and persuasion. However, the efforts will be taken to give momentum to the vaccination of pregnant women, soon."