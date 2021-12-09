Presentation of ward draft plan on December 15

Aurangabad, Dec 9:

The municipal corporation will present the raw draft plan based on the new prabhag system prepared for the elections before the State Election Commission on December 15. The commission has invited the municipal corporation for the process. Municipal elections are based on multi-member ward structure and one prabhag consists of three wards. As the number of members will increase by 11, instead of 115, 126 members will be elected in the house. Meanwhile, the draft plan of Prabhag was submitted to the commission online by the corporation administration late at night on December 6. A copy of the draft was sent to the commission office on Thursday. There will be 42 wards for elections as compared to 126 wards.