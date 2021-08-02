Principal Dr P B Mrunal retired from GCE; Dr Kahalekar appointed incharge principal

Aurangabad, August 2:

Dr P B Mrunal retired as principal of Government College of Engineering on July 31. Employees union held a programme on Sunday to give farewell to Dr Mrunal.

Dr Umesh Jagannathrao Kahalekar, who is a professor in Civil Engineering Department, was appointed incharge principal of the college.

He completed B E from the same college and M Tech from VJTI-Mumbai. He did Ph D from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). Before joining the teaching field, he worked as an assistant engineer in Irrigation Department between 1982 to January 1990. Prof Kahalekar joined GCE in February 1990 as a lecturer.

He is also a member on the Expert Appraisal Committee of the union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.